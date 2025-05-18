Indian defence ministry requested for ceasefire: DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday said the Indian defence ministry requested for ceasefire with Pakistan after Islamabad’s befitting response to the aggression.

In an exclusive interview with RT Arabic, the DG ISPR revealed that on the night of May 6 and 7, India fired missiles at Pakistan, prompting a swift and firm response.

Pakistan’s Air Force successfully shot down five Indian aircraft, he added.

“The entire nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces stood united like a solid wall. Even when India launched more missiles on the night of May 9 and 10 to instill fear, they forgot that neither the people nor the military of Pakistan would ever be intimidated,” DG ISPR Lt. General Chaudhry added.

On the morning of May 10, Pakistan responded with precision and restraint—targeting only Indian military assets and avoiding civilian infrastructure entirely. “It was a measured, fair, and balanced response,” he said.

He praised Pakistan’s diplomatic corps for engaging the international community with exceptional wisdom and effectiveness during the crisis.

“We are not a violent nation. We are a responsible one. Peace remains our top priority,” DG ISPR said, adding that major global powers like the United States understand and respect the spirit of the Pakistani people.

Lt Gen Sharif accused India of supporting terrorism in the region, particularly in Pakistan, stating that New Delhi continues to hide behind false narratives rather than confronting the truth.

Commenting on the Kashmir attack, he pointed out that within minutes of the recent Pahalgam incident, Indian media began blaming Pakistan without evidence.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs admitted two days later that the investigation was still underway. Is it wise to level accusations without proper inquiry or evidence?” he questioned.

Pakistan, he said, made a clear and logical offer—if India has proof, it should share it with a neutral body for investigation.

However, India rejected this offer and instead launched unilateral aggression, including missile attacks on mosques, which led to the martyrdom of women, children, and elderly civilians.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT