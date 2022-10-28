Indian filmmaker rams car into his wife – Video

Indian film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra allegedly rammed a car into his wife after the latter caught him cheating with another woman.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Mishra, best known for films including ‘Dehati Disco’ and ‘Khalli Balli’, has been booked by police for allegedly running into his wife with his car in the parking lot, as caught on CCTV footage.

According to the details, the incident took place on October 19 at the parking lot of a residential building located in the Andheri region of Mumbai, India, when the accused’s wife caught him in a vehicle with another woman.

Based on the CCTV footage provided in the case, an altercation took place between the filmmaker and his wife when the latter confronted him. Mishra, who was in the driver’s seat of the car, hit his wife and drove into her after she fell on the ground. She suffered injuries on her legs, head and hands.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We’re searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Following the incident, Mishra’s wife lodged a complaint against the accused at the Amboli police station.

Amboli Police stated that an FIR has been registered against Mishra under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The officials confirmed that Kamal Kishor Mishra has been detained and is being interrogated about the matter.

