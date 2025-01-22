Indian filmmaker to expose scandals of Bollywood wives

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, of ‘Fashion’ and ‘Page 3’ fame, confirmed his next film will be based on the lives and scandals of Bollywood wives.

Recipient of top honours like the National Film Award and Padma Shri, acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, best known for directing hard-hitting subjects in his films including ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Corporate’ and ‘Heroine’ among others, has now set his eyes on the wives of Bollywood stars, as the subject of his next feature film.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Bhandarkar said, “I have announced a film called Wives Of Bollywood. It’s a strong subject and will give an inside view of the Bollywood wives, their emotional trials and tribulations and the scandals in their lives.”

“It is going to be hard-hitting. A lot of people would get uncomfortable,” the filmmaker maintained. “This subject has been my favourite for the last two years and I wanted to make a film on it. I have written eleven drafts already.”

Upon being asked about the film’s casting, Bhandarkar replied, “Not yet but I’ll cast good actors. I don’t have a big budget but I have great content. It’s like Page 3 on steroids!”

In the end, he hinted that ‘Wives Of Bollywood’ will be ‘an eye-opener film for the audience’.

