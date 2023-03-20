Indian flag replaced with Khalistan flag at Indian HC in London

A group of Khalistan supporters demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission in the UK and replaced the Indian flag with the Khalistan flag to show support for more than 11,000 Sikhs, some 8,000 miles away, taking part in the second phase of Khalistan Referendum voting in the Australian city of Brisbane.

Videos on social media platforms showed a man scaling the walls of the Indian High Commission in London to bring down the tricolor flag to the chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.

The Sikhs are protesting against Narendra Modi government’s crackdown on pro-Khalistan Sikh activists in Punjab. Amrit Paul Singh along with his six companions of the Khalistan Movement have been arrested by the Indian government.

The Sikh leaders said since Operation Blue Star in 1984, the only goal of Sikhs is the creation of Khalistan.

Khalistan Referendum campaign — in which Sikhs are asked to answer the question “Should Indian governed Punjab be an independent country?” — has drawn fierce opposition from New Delhi, Indian media and pro-India segments of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

