Indian forces martyr four more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In a fresh act of state terrorism, Indian troops martyred four more youth in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Gohalanf Uri area of the district.

Seven youth have been killed in a week-long operation in Uri. The operation was launched by Indian troops on 16 September in several areas of Uri.

Pakistan last condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir beside summoning Indian Charge d’ Affaires to express concern over the recent targeting of Muslims in Assam.

“This is another example of India’s unabated state-terrorism being perpetrated against Kashmiris for decades,” it said, adding that the so-called “anti-infiltration” operation in Uri is the typical false flag operation by India that Pakistan has been warning the world about. This is an old Indian ploy to malign Pakistan.