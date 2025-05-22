Indian HC official declared persona non grata; told to leave in 24 hours

The Pakistan government has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission (HC) persona non grata for engaging in activities “inconsistent with his privileged status.”

The official concerned has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours, according to a Foreign Office press release issued late Wednesday night.

In this regard, the Indian Chargé d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this decision.

It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan has concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the international community should be aware of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism.