Indian HC staff member declared as persona non grata: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, “The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours. The Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today for a demarche, conveying this decision,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan has concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the international community should be aware of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

He added that there is concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He labeled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “international terrorist”.

The Defence Minister further noted, “Indian-sponsored terrorism is not limited to Pakistan, but also extends to the United States and Canada, with substantial evidence available.”

Refuting any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Khawaja Asif challenged, “If India has any evidence against us, they should present it.”

Khawaja Asif also stressed the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute, citing that even U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the need to address the issue in his speech.

“War has only complicated matters further, and finding a solution is essential,” he said. “The Indus Waters Treaty, terrorism, and Kashmir must be included in the dialogue agenda.”

On the internal political situation in India, the Defence Minister stated, “Modi’s days are numbered as there is growing opposition in the Indian parliament against him. Now, it’s up to the Indian people to decide.”

He concluded by asserting, “India can no longer even think of launching another attack on Pakistan. The entire nation stands united against the enemy.”