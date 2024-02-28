25.9 C
Instagram influencer shot dead by husband; CCTV video surfaces

Indian Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi was killed by her husband in Rajasthan, following an argument.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Anamika Bishnoi, a rising Instagram influencer with over 100k followers on her official handle, was shot dead by her husband, who was identified as Mahiram, in the Phalodi district of Rajasthan, India, on Sunday, after an argument broke out between them.

The gruesome incident was caught in the CCTV footage and has now surfaced on social media.

In the widely-circulated clip, Bishnoi’s husband Mahiram is seen entering the shop where she used to work and was sitting in the chair behind the counter when the argument broke out between the couple. It escalated quickly, and the man pulled out the gun and shot his wife twice in the neck before he escaped the murder scene.

She suffered fatal injuries in the close-range gunshot and lost her life.

Police officials reached the scene and started to investigate the footage of CCTV, installed in the shop.

Police suspect that the man killed his wife over the dowry case, going on in the Indian court, while the two lived separately.

