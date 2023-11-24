Indian YouTuber found dead under suspicious circumstances

Indian YouTuber Malti Chauhan, known for her ‘desi’ style videos, was found dead at her home under suspicious circumstances.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Malti Chauhan, a YouTuber hailing from the North Indian state of the country, Uttar Pradesh, died under suspicious circumstances, on Wednesday night. She was 30.

According to the details, the body of the content creator was found hanging at her in-law’s house in Kali Jagdishpur village of the Sant Kabir Nagar town, near Mahuli police station on Thursday morning.

Her husband Vishnu Chauhan, who often appeared in Malti’s videos on the social platform, is now under police scanner following her mysterious death and the complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Deepchand, accusing his son-in-law of murdering his daughter.

In the complaint, he said that Vishnu picked Malti from her maternal home a day before the demise and brought her to his place, while the family also alleged that the deceased’s husband was having an extra-marital affair with a girl named Radhika and he along with his family frequently harassed the late YouTuber over dowry as well.

The police registered the case and took Vishnu into custody, while the body of the deceased was sent for autopsy.

On the other hand, Vishnu claimed that he had been living separately from Malti since a few months after he got her married to her lover Arjun.

It is pertinent to mention here that in her last video on the platform, hours before the sudden demise, Malti revealed that she was going to her husband’s house that day, despite the tension in their marital life.

Malti married fellow YouTuber Vishnu Raj Chauhan four years ago and the couple has a three-year-old son together.