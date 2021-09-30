Hotel ordered to pay Rs2mn to model for wrong haircut

A hotel in India’s capital Delhi will be paying millions of rupees in compensation to a model for giving her a wrong haircut as per judicial commission orders.

It was reported that she went to the salon in ITC Maurya hotel back in 2018 and asked for her hair to have long flicks which covers her face in the front and at the back along with four-inch straight hair trimmed from the bottom.

They did not follow her instructions and cut her hair more than she had asked for.

She raised the matter with the management who offered a free of cost hair treatment. It proved to be a case of medical negligence as it burned her scalp and caused severe irritation.

The complainant Ashna Roy had claimed that the model could not work on her new projects which was a huge financial and emotional loss in her way to be a top celebrity.

The hotel chain has been directed to pay INR20 million as compensation to the aspiring model by The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

A bench of President RK Agrawal and Member Dr SM Kantikar had noted that women take care of their hair by spending loads of money for keeping them in good shape.

The bench further noted that she was worked for the haircare products for which she was earning a decent income but has suffered a mental breakdown since the incident took place.

“She was also working as a Senior Management Professional and earning a decent income,” the court order read. “She underwent severe mental breakdown and trauma due to negligence in cutting her hair and could not concrete her job and finally, she lost her job.”

“The complaint is allowed partly and we are of the considered view that it would meet the end of justice in case the complainant is granted compensation of ₹2,00,00,000. Hence, we direct the Opposite Party No.2 to pay a compensation of to the Complainant within eight weeks,” the order mentioned.

