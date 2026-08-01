Indian Oil Corp boost spot oil buy amid Middle East crisis

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has sharply raised oil purchases from ​the spot markets to make up for ‌the loss of Middle Eastern supplies, its head of finance Anuj Jain said at an analyst meeting on Saturday ​following the June quarter earnings.

“Our spot volume ​jumped from 50% to almost 84%, and the ⁠situation is very, very dynamic…we keep track ​of the development on a day-to-day basis and try ​to optimize our crude sourcing,” Indian Oil Corp finance head Jain said.

Indian refiners have switched to spot purchases due to supply disruption from the Strait ​of Hormuz and Red Sea, after the ​U.S.-Iran war began in late February.

The company relies heavily on spot ‌purchase ⁠of Russian oil for processing at its refineries.

IOC has stepped up purchase of oil from West African and Latin American producers to make up ​for the supply ​disruption from ⁠the Middle East, he said.

IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, ​controls about a third of India’s 5.2 ​million barrels per day refining capacity.

IOC aims to process 1.7 million bpd oil at its directly owned refineries ⁠in ​2027/28 as it hopes to ​expand the capacity of some of the units by end of this ​year, Jain said.