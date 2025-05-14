Indian passports recovered from unconscious man at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: Two Indian passports were recovered from the pocket of an unconscious elderly man brought to Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

According to police, both passports belong to a woman and are valid until 2028.

One of the passports lists a residential address in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, while the documents were reportedly issued from Jeddah.

Law enforcement and intelligence officials arrived at the hospital to initiate a thorough investigation.

The man was found unconscious near a parking plaza in Karachi and was shifted to the hospital by a rescue team.

Police stated that even after four hours of medical care, the man remained unconscious.

In addition to the passports, medications and other documents were also found in his possession.

Read more: Indian Spy arrested from Karachi

The case is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities to determine the identity of the individual and the origin of the recovered passports.

Earlier, in a joint operation with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), District City Police apprehended an Indian spy engaged in spying activities targeting various key and sensitive locations in Pakistan.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the City, Arif Aziz, confirmed that Akhil Dev – the Indian spy – and Zahoor Ahmed – the Pakistani Facilitator- have been arrested.