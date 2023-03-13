Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Doha-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after, a man passed away while flying mid-flight, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CAA spokesperson confirmed that a flight of Indian airlines was going to Dubai from New Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The Indian pilot emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

However, a Nigerian passenger named Abdullah,60, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and NIH issued the death certificate of the passenger.

Earlier, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaijan, said sources.

The air ambulance which took flight from Indian city Kolkata to its destination in Azerbaijan’s Baku made a technical landing at Islamabad airport, sources told ARY News.

