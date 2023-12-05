Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Dubai-bound flight from India’s Ahmedabad made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger on board experienced a medical emergency, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that Spicejet flight SG-15 was travelling from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a 27-year-old passenger experienced a medical emergency as his sugar-level fell sharply.

The captain of the plane contacted the Pakistani Air Traffic Controller and after receiving permission, made an emergency landing at the Karachi Airport at 09:30pm.

The Border Health Services (BHS) and CAA doctors arrived immediately after the plane landed. The doctors provided immediate medical assistance to the passenger. The Indian plane will depart for its destination after getting refueled, the CAA added.

In a similar incident in November 2023, an Indian plane made emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air.

The flight was going to Hyderabad Deccan from Jeddah, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, said CAA spokesperson. She was identified as Zohra.