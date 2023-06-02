Indian singer hit by bullet during live performance

Indian Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay got shot by a bullet during her performance at a cultural event in Bihar.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment news agencies, prominent folk singer, Upadhyay was performing at a live ceremony in the Saran district of Bihar, India, earlier this week, when the incident took place.

According to the details, a bullet, which was fired during the celebratory firing at the cultural programme, Yagnopavit, hit the left thigh of the singer. Upadhyay was rushed to a hospital in Patna following the injury and was provided with immediate medical aid.

She is said to be in a stable condition now.

Quoting a police official, an Indian news publication reported, “We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who was involved in the firing.”

Further investigation of the incident is underway.

Nisha Upadhyay is a renowned Bhojpuri folk singer. She hails from the Gaur Basant village of Saran district and lives in Patna. The celebrity is often seen performing at several cultural events and live shows.