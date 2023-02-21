Watch: Singer Sonu Nigam attacked during Mumbai concert

Indian singer Sonu Nigam and his team members were attacked during a live concert in Chembur, Mumbai, on Monday.

As per the reports from local news agencies of the country, the singer along with his team was present to perform at an event organized by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, in Mumbai suburbs yesterday, when he was attacked by the selfie-seeking son and nephew of the latter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details, the miscreants tried to interrupt the performance of Nigam to take pictures but were stopped by his bodyguards and security personnel from entering the stage. The matter worsened and they attacked the performer and his team while he was leaving, as witnessed in the video, being widely circulated on social media.

#SonuNigam attacked by Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar son and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/ERjIC96Ytv — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 20, 2023

Following the incident, the singer was rushed to Zen Hospital in the area and is doing fine, however, one of his close aides and a bodyguard sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Reportedly, the musician has filed a complaint regarding the incident with the Mumbai police and a case was registered against the accused under sections 323, 341, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

‘Mirzapur’ actor dies of heart attack after receiving award

Speaking to the media about the attack, Sonu Nigam said, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari [bodyguard] & Rabbani [son of his maestro, Ghulam Mustafa Khan] who came to save me. Then I fell on steps.”

“I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle,” he added.

Comments