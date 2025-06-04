Pakistan security forces kill 14 Indian-sponsored militants in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed 14 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, ISPR confirmed that 14 Indian-sponsored militants were killed during IBO in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan. The recovered cache included weapons and ammunition from the slain militants.

Following the engagement, a clearance operation is underway in the region to eliminate any remaining threats.

The ISPR asserted that security forces remain fully committed to rooting out all Indian-sponsored terrorist elements from Pakistani soil.

Yesterday, Pakistan security forces killed seven terrorists associated with “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate IBOs in Balochistan.

As per details, security forces conducted IBOs in Machh and Kalat against the “Fitna al-Hindustan”, resulting in the killing of seven India-backed terrorists.

In Kachhi area of Machh, a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and Indian proxies led to the elimination of five militants.

In another intelligence-driven operation in the Margand area of District Kalat, two more terrorists were neutralized during intense gunfire.

The military’s public relations wing further said a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was recovered during these operations.

The killed terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism, and their elimination marks a key achievement in the ongoing counterterrorism campaign, the ISPR statement said.