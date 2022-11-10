Indian team trolled after defeat against England in T20 WC semi

India cricket team became the butt of jokes following their embarrassing 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma’s side to take guard. The 2007 champions put on 168-6 in their 20 overs with former skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scoring half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya top-scored with 33-ball 63 with four fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli struck 50 off 40 balls with four boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Chris Jordan took three wickets whereas Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid bagged a wicket each.

England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed India’s bowling unit to all parts of the ground. Their unbeaten half-centuries powered the side into victory with 10 wickets to spare in the 16th over.

Alex Hales top scored with 86 from 47 balls with his four boundaries and seven sixes. Jos Buttler struck 49-ball 80 with nine fours and three maximums to his name.

Social media started trolling the team for their performance following the defeat.

Story of every big match at the biggest stage. Some things never change 😊❤️ #INDvsENG #Virat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/JjWOSnyL76 — Shankar Kumar (@Shankar8474) November 10, 2022

Indian cricket team is consistently playing poor in all international tournaments and jeopardizing countries name in international cricket.

All these start players are tigers on paper and fail when it’s time to play for country.#BoycottIPL #INDvsENG #T20Iworldcup2022 #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/YnC53O77D6 — Ashish Thakre 🇮🇳 💫 (@imAthakre) November 10, 2022

England will take on Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday at 1PM PST.

