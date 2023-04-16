Indian YouTuber makes startling revelations about Pulwama attack

NEW DELHI: Indian YouTuber, Ravish Kumar, has made startling revelations about Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of paramilitary troops in India-held Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In an interview, the Indian YouTuber raised question over the silence maintained by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on former Governor of occupied Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik’s revelations about Pulwama attack.

Ravish Kumar said that the reason for the attack was “the election and to create tension on border”. Referring to Satyapal Malik’s statement, he said that Balakot strike was launched only for political gains.

The YouTuber said that the Pulwama attack’s reality was hidden from public and media showed Modi as hero, and forced him to launch an attack against Pakistan.

Ravish Kumar added that families of slain Indian soldiers said that Modi government has failed to find reasons for the attack.

In February 2019, an attack took place on Indian paramilitary troops in IIOJK killing more than 40 soldiers. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack — a claim Islamabad has denied.

Earlier on Friday, Satyapal Malik – in an interview with Indian publication – said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hid key facts from the public about the incident.

Malik – who was governor during the Pulwama attack – revealed that the Indian prime minister silenced him on the security lapses that led to the terror attack so that they could benefit from it by blaming it on Pakistan.

He revealed that the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama was a result of “incompetence” and “carelessness” by the Indian system, specifically the CRPF and the home ministry.

Malik also gave details of how the CRPF had asked for aircraft to transport its personnel but was refused by the home ministry.

He also said all of these lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside Corbett Park, shortly after the attack. He said the prime minister told him to keep quiet about this and not tell anyone.

