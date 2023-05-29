Lucasfilm chief updates on ‘Indiana Jones’ future as Harrison Ford bids farewell

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared an update to the anticipating fans regarding the future of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise after the Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford’s exit following the forthcoming ‘The Dial of Destiny’.

Speaking at a recent podcast, Kennedy confirmed, “It’s Harrison’s last entry. That’s how we look at the Indy franchise.”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it,” she iterated.

Kennedy continued, “There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn’t do that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Jones (@indianajones)

Earlier, filmmaker James Mangold also shared similar thoughts regarding the end of the franchise, saying: “My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

At the Cannes premiere of his final ‘Indiana Jones’ outing last week, the senior actor teared up reflecting on his journey of the iconic role, first portrayed in the 1981 release, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’.

Harrison Ford throws weight behind de-aged ‘Indiana Jones’

Moreover, Ford defended the use of AI technology to create a de-aged version of his face. “I know that is my face, that it is not some PhotoShop magic. That’s what I looked like 35 years ago because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we made together over all these years,” he stated.

‘The Dial of Destiny’ is slated to open in theatres on June 30.