Indians spying for Israel in Middle East, claims Mohammad Ali Durrani

Former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani has claimed that Indian operatives active in the Middle East are conducting espionage on behalf of Israel rather than India.

“I urge Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to expel such agents from their territories,” Muhammad Ali Durrani said while exclusively speaking with ARY News.

Mohammad Ali Durrani warned that a ‘network of espionage being constructed’ through Indians in the Middle East resembles systems previously established in Iran.

He claimed Israel had relied on Indians to build spying infrastructure in Iran and suggested a similar pattern is emerging across the region.

He further speculated that there may have been an ‘Indian intelligence role in the recent attack on Qatar’, calling for investigations to determine whether Indian agents were involved.

Read more: Iran hangs three men for spying for Israel

Durrani described Indian nationals present in Middle Eastern countries as a strategic threat to those states.

Commenting on the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia strategic pact, Durrani said the pact should prompt other countries in the region to take similar security measures.

On recent hostilities, the former information minister claimed that drones allegedly originating from India in the “Marka-e-Haq” were actually operated by Israel.

He proposed that Pakistan’s retired military personnel—because of their training and expertise—should be offered to the Muslim world to form a dedicated force, arguing that retired Pakistani soldiers would be well suited to such a role.