India’s Axis Bank reported a marginal drop in fourth-quarter profit on Saturday, hurt by lower income from ​treasury operations and higher provisions, and missing analyst estimates for a ‌gain.

The bank’s board also approved a fundraising of up to 200 billion rupees ($2.12 billion) by issuing equity shares or other similar instruments, subject to regulatory approvals.

The country’s third-largest private ​lender by market capitalisation posted a 0.7% fall in standalone net ​profit to 70.71 billion rupees for the January-March quarter, from 71.18 ⁠billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 73.16 billion ​rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Treasury operations’ pre-tax profit dropped nearly 77% ​to 3.03 billion rupees as bond yields rose during the quarter. The Reserve Bank of India’s curbs on forex arbitrage further constrained trading income.

Provisions and contingencies more than doubled to 35.22 ​billion rupees compared to last year due to a voluntary exercise and were ​not tied to any falling asset quality or other adverse concerns, Axis said in its ‌earnings ⁠statement.

Axis Bank’s loans grew 19% year-on-year as of the end of March, while deposits rose 14%.

Credit growth, which moderated over several quarters last year, rebounded in the third quarter to the end of December, supported by sweeping consumption tax ​cuts and easing ​inflation.

That momentum has ⁠carried into the current quarter as loan growth remained resilient, driven by steady demand across retail and micro, small and ​medium enterprises (MSME), while working capital also picked up, marking ​a recovery ⁠in corporate loans.

Last week, larger peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank beat quarterly profit estimates aided by strong loan growth.

Net interest income – the difference between interest earned on advances ⁠and ​paid on deposits – rose 5% to 144.57 billion ​rupees.

Axis Bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio was 1.23% at the end of March, compared with 1.40% in ​the December quarter.