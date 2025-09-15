India's top court-appointed committee clears Ambani son's wildlife centre of wrongdoing

Sept 15 (Reuters) – A wildlife rescue centre run by the philanthropic arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group has been cleared of allegations of illegal animal acquisition and mistreatment, India’s Supreme Court said on Monday, citing findings from a court-appointed committee.

In August, India’s top court appointed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate complaints from non-profit and wildlife groups alleging animal mistreatment at Vantara and raising questions over how the animals were brought to the centre.