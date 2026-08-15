Indonesia's North Sumatra hit by 6.4-magnitude quake
- By Reuters -
- Aug 15, 2026
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A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra province on Saturday, but there was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of aftershocks or damage, the country’s meteorology agency BMKG said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 168 kilometres (104.39 miles), with its epicentre located on land about 11 km southeast of Simalungun, according to the agency’s statement.
Read Also: Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia
BMKG said the quake was felt by residents in Tebing Tinggi, Kabanjahe and Limapuluh areas.
At least 38 people died after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and dozens of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, officials said.