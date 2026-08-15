A magnitude 6.4 ‌earthquake struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra province on Saturday, but there ​was no tsunami threat ​and no immediate reports of ⁠aftershocks or damage, the ​country’s meteorology agency BMKG said.

The ​earthquake occurred at a depth of 168 kilometres (104.39 miles), with its ​epicentre located on land ​about 11 km southeast of Simalungun, according ‌to ⁠the agency’s statement.

Read Also: Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia

BMKG said the quake was felt by residents in Tebing Tinggi, ​Kabanjahe and ​Limapuluh ⁠areas.

At least 38 people died after an earthquake ​of magnitude 7.7 and ​dozens ⁠of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, officials ⁠said.