Indonesian ferry blaze: KM Barcelona V passengers Leap into sea

INDONESIA: A shocking Indonesian ferry fire exploded on July 20, 2025, when the KM Barcelona V vessel caught fire at the coast of North Sulawesi near Talise Island.

The ferry was on its way from the Talaud Islands to Manado, taking more than 280 passengers, including children.

According to the videos, which captured the terrifying moment, passengers dived into the sea to save their lives from the fire. Many of them were wearing life jackets, and some were not.

Thick black smoke poured out into the sky as the fire overwhelmed the ship’s hull. The chaos was intensified by screams for help and the hectic scramble to abandon the vessel.

Local fishermen and rescue teams reached there instantly. According to Indonesian officials, KM Barcelona V was fully exiled, though at least death of five people have been confirmed dead, including a pregnant woman. The cause of the Indonesian ferry fire remains under investigation.

The Indonesian Navy, Maritime Security Agency, and local SAR units sent multiple vessels to assist in the rescue.

Social media footage presented passengers diving into the ocean, some grasping children, while others recorded the ordeal live.

This Indonesian ferry fire incident highlights ongoing concerns about maritime safety in Indonesia, an archipelago where ferry travel is common but often plagued by weak safety enforcement.

