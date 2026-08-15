HYDERABAD: Police on Saturday rescued an Indonesian woman who was allegedly being held captive at her home by her husband in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad, officials said.

The woman, identified as Marline, allegedly faced domestic and physical abuse by her Pakistani husband and was rescued following court intervention, officials said.

According to Nasreen Palijo, in-charge of the Women Complaint Cell Hyderabad, the woman alleged that her husband had confined her to the house and taken away her passport and other legal documents, leaving her unable to leave Pakistan.

The woman reportedly contacted the Hyderabad Women Development Department through WhatsApp and alleged that after marrying a Pakistani national and coming to Pakistan, she was subjected to domestic and physical violence as well as threats to her life.

She sought help for her protection and safety, justice and recovery of her personal documents.

Following receipt of the complaint, the Women Development Department contacted police and lodged a complaint at Naseem Nagar police station, Hyderabad.

Palijo said she subsequently contacted police and attempted to reach the address provided by the woman to facilitate her recovery.

However, she alleged that police initially denied that the woman was present at the address and did not cooperate despite the seriousness and urgency of the complaint. After a delay, police issued a written notice stating that the complainant was not present at the given address, she added.

In view of the allegations and the failure to recover the woman, the Women Development Department approached the Hyderabad Sessions Court and sought judicial intervention.

Following the court’s orders, cops from Hyderabad Women Police Station conducted a raid on the same premises and recovered the woman, officials said. She is currently at the Hyderabad Women Police Station.

The woman was later presented before the court, where she recorded her statement. Officials said further action would be taken in light of her statement.

Officials from the Indonesian Embassy also appeared in court during the proceedings.

Palijo said harassment and unlawful confinement of women were serious offences, adding that the Women Development Department would continue to play its role in protecting women and ensuring timely access to justice.

French woman rescued in Khyber

Earlier in June, police rescued a French national woman who was allegedly being held against her will at a house in Khyber district.

Police recover French woman forcefully kept in house in Khyber

CCPO Mian Saeed said French national Silvia Yasmeena was recovered during a police raid. According to the police official, she had married a Pakistani citizen and was allegedly subjected to torture and mistreatment at the house.

The official said the woman had been living in Bara since 2014 and had allegedly faced mistreatment from her husband.

Police said she had not been allowed to leave the house.