Indonesia’s FM, COAS Qamar Bajwa discuss Afghanistan situation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Indonesia’s role in global and regional affairs and they look forward to enhance their bilateral relationship.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan and besides this also emphasized that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia.

He reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

