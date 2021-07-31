Indus, Chenab rivers in low flood at Tarbela, Chashma and Marala: FFD

LAHORE: Amid heavy rainfall in catchment areas, the water level has surged at Indus River, which is flowing in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, citing the Flood Forecasting Division, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The water level also increasing in Chenab and Ravi rivers, which have surged to low flood at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, Trimmu and Balloki.

Indus is flowing with 3,51,000 cusecs at Tarbela Dam, while at Kalabagh the water flow has surged to 2,96,000 cusecs and at Chashma 298,000 cusecs the FFD said in a statement.

River Chenab has been in low flood at Marala Headworks, Khanki, Qadirabad and Trimmu with its flow measured at 105,600 cusecs, 119,400 cusecs, 86,100 cusecs and 1,23,000 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, Ravi river has been in low flood at Balloki headworks with 53,500 cusecs water flow.

The FFD had earlier cautioned against high to very high flood in Jhelum and Chenab rivers in the end days of July.

The FFD in its flood warning had said that the water flow in River Jhelum at upstream Mangla could rise to high to very high flood level from 28th to 30th July.

River Chenab will also be in high flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad during the said period, it stated.

The FFD had also warned against isolated Very Heavy Falls and one or two Extremely Heavy Falls, expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab and D.G. Khan division in end days of current month from 27th to 30th July.