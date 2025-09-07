Sindh braces for Indus flood peak at Guddu Barrage on September 9

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the Indus River flood’s peak has been delayed and is now likely to reach Guddu Barrage on September 9, with water flows surpassing 800,000 cusecs.

During a press conference at the Flood Emergency Centre in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah highlighted that evacuation efforts have intensified across weak riverside areas.

“In preparation, evacuation of vulnerable riverine populations has been accelerated.”

Addressing the media at the Flood Emergency Centre, Murad Shah said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations. He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus to directly supervise evacuations.

He was flanked by Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

Mr Shah revealed that approximately 324,000 people are likely to be displaced, of whom 128,000 have already left their homes. However, most evacuees have chosen not to stay at relief camps, with some relocating to embankments. So far, over 40,000 patients have been provided medical aid, while nine lakh livestock have been vaccinated.

Measures taken to drain water from the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) are expected to be beneficial, he said. The province is also constructing bridges on the Indus Highway to facilitate movement, and Shah recalled that Sindh had successfully managed the floodwaters in 2015 as well.

Addressing the comparative flood situation in Punjab, Murad Shah remarked that conditions there are far more severe. He clarified that reports of 40 villages inundated in Sehwan refer to katcha settlements that are always at-risk during floods.

Mr Shah emphasised unity during national crises, recalling that the nation stood together during the May border confrontation with India. He said controversial topics have lingered since 1960 and would likely continue but underscored the need for national unity at this moment.

The CM assured that all relief and healthcare camps have been geo-tagged, with boats, supplies, and staff in place. “Our preparations are complete. The rain in Sindh is manageable, and rainfall in Koh-e-Suleman is not so intense as to immediately flood the river. But we remain cautious,” he noted.

Commenting on the broader situation, Murad Shah said Punjab is currently facing more severe flood impacts. “At this time, the real need for support is in Punjab. Our Health Minister has already offered medical assistance to them,” he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to recent rains in Karachi, pointing out that drainage measures cleared the city within hours on August 19. He expressed confidence that Sindh would withstand the flood, while urging the public to avoid misinformation and cooperate fully with authorities.

Read More: Read More: PDMA issues high flood alert for Sutlej, Chenab rivers

The chief minister acknowledged the active oversight of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, noting that both leaders are frequently updated on the situation. He clarified that Sindh currently does not require federal financial aid, though the Prime Minister and Chief Secretary remain engaged in coordination efforts.

To date, nine hundred thousand livestock animals have been vaccinated as a preventive measure. Shah explained that urban flooding cannot be entirely prevented, but the key is to drain water within hours—something the provincial government managed to do successfully after the recent rains.

The chief minister concluded by urging the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations, and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.

Rumours: To a question, the chief minister said that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa has decided the case of his dual nationality. They have filed a review, and the case is expected to be referred to the constitutional bench. It is a 2018 case.

The chief minister dismissed the impression that some people close to him have been taken into custody. He urged the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.