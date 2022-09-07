Indus in high flood at Kotri Barrage, low flood at Sukkur, Guddu

LAHORE: Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage and low flood level at Sukkur and Guddu barrages, citing Flood Forecasting Division, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water in Indus River is receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in upper Sindh, according to the date shared by the FFD.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has surged to 6,04,100 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 5,83,900 cusecs.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has further dropped in last 24 hours. The inflow of water at Guddu Barrage has been 2,11,300 cusecs and outflow of water measured 2,07,700. The inflow and outflow of water at Sukkur Barrage has been 3,23,200 cusecs.

The river has submerged hundreds of villages in katcha area near Kandhkot, while villagers moving from their homes by boats to safer places.

The water exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,66,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,300 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,69,700 cusecs and discharge measured 1,61,700 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,05,200 cusecs and discharge measured 1,87,200 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,91,500 cusecs, while outflow has been 2,76,000 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.

