Indus in high flood at Kotri, water drops at Sukkur, Guddu

LAHORE: Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage, while at low flood level at Sukkur Barrage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The water in the river has dropped to blow low flood at Guddu barrage, according to the water data shared by Flood Forecasting Division.

The water in Indus River is receding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages in upper Sindh, according to the date shared by the FFD.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow has surged to 6,04,099 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 5,83,882 cusecs.

The water level has dropped at Sukkur Barrage and inflow and outflow of water in the river has been 2,73,416 cusecs.

The water in the river at Guddu Barrage has further dropped in last 24 hours to inflow 1,93,300 cusecs and outflow of water 1,85,835 cusecs.

The water exerting pressure at Kotri Barrage and protective dykes from Dadu to Thatta and Sujawal, irrigation sources said.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,55,800 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,67,079 cusecs and discharge measured 1,59,079 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 1,97,800 cusecs and discharge measured 1,79,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been 1,98,800 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,82,800 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the low flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.

