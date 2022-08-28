Indus River: 700,000 cusecs floodwater to pass from Taunsa Sharif today

TAUNSA SHARIF: Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued flood alert in River Indus as 700,000 cusecs floodwater will pass from Taunsa Sharif today, ARY News reported.

According to details, there is a possibility of high-level flooding in the Indus River at Taunsa Sharif and the people of the Katcha areas have been directed to evacuate to safer places immediately.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall.

According to the data issued by the NDMA, another 119 people lost their lives to the calamity in the last 24 hours. 74 people from Sindh, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, and one person from Azaad Kashmir were reported dead in the last 24 hours. While 71 people suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported.

NDMA told that a total of 1033 people, including 238 from Balochistan, 226 from KPK, and 38 from Azaad Kashmir have lost their lives to floods since June 14, 2022. A total of 456 men, 207 women and 348 children have been reported dead since June 14, the NDMA added. While another 1527 people have suffered injuries since June 14, they added.

