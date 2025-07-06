Indus River water flow rises amid heavy rains

The Irrigation Department and Sukkur Barrage Control Room have released updated figures on the current water levels and flow across key points of the Indus River system.

According to the latest data, the water level at Tarbela Dam has been recorded at 1,521 feet, with an inflow of 284,400 cusecs and an outflow of 286,100 cusecs.

From the Kabul River, an inflow of 41,900 cusecs into the Indus has been reported. At Kalabagh Barrage, the inflow is measured at 307,683 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 299,699 cusecs.

Chashma Barrage is witnessing an inflow of 249,726 cusecs and an outflow of 258,674 cusecs. Similarly, at Taunsa Barrage, the inflow has reached 194,692 cusecs, with an outflow of 176,692 cusecs.

At Mangla Dam, the current water level is recorded at 1,181 feet, with an inflow of 26,054 cusecs and an outflow of 9,333 cusecs.

Trimmu Barrage is experiencing an inflow of 23,005 cusecs and an outflow of 10,005 cusecs, while at Panjnad, the inflow is 14,480 cusecs and the outflow is 2,000 cusecs.

The Indus River at Guddu Barrage has reported an inflow of 179,004 cusecs and an outflow of 139,618 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage is receiving 128,550 cusecs of water, releasing 79,200 cusecs downstream. At Kotri Barrage, the inflow of Indus River has reached 48,297 cusecs, with an outflow of 6,052 cusecs.

These Indus River water flow figures are critical in monitoring the overall flood situation and ensuring efficient management of irrigation systems during the ongoing monsoon spell.