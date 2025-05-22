NA passes resolution against India’s move to suspend Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s attempts to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Moeen Wattoo, presented the resolution, emphasizing that the Indus Waters Treaty is Pakistan’s lifeline and cannot be unilaterally terminated by India under any circumstances.

The resolution called on the government to take concrete steps to counter India’s unlawful actions.

Read More: Indus Water Treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally: World Bank

Earlier, President World Bank said that there is no clause in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to hold the agreement in abeyance or suspend it by one party of the treaty.

In an interview with CNBC, WB President Ajay Banga, however, said that the water treaty may be suspended or amended as per the consent of the parties concerned. He said the World Bank is the broker of the Treaty.

The experts have said that the interview of the President of the World Bank is a proof that India cannot hold the IWT in abeyance unilaterally. “One-sided suspension of the treaty IWT has been grave violation of the international law,” according to experts.

They further said that clear stance of the World Bank about Treaty has exposed India’s nefarious designs.

It is pertinent to mention here that India had announced to hold the IWT in abeyance unilaterally following Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir.