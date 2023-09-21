Australia rest Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell for first India ODI

Australia captain Pat Cummins said they will play the first one-day international against hosts India without its star duo Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell on Friday.

The series is crucial for both Australia as it is a practice series ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 next month. It is pertinent to mention that they start their quest for another 50-over title against each other in Ahmedabad on October 8.

Australia and India are thought to be frontrunners to win the 50-over world championships.

Australia had included Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in their World Cup squad despite injuries. The left-arm pacer is yet to recover from groin soreness, while the batting all-rounder had suffered an ankle injury.

They were sidelined for the recently concluded five-match ODI series against South Africa.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who returned to the side after fully recovering from a wrist injury, revealed that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are rested for the series opener against India.

“I am feeling pretty good; my wrist is all healed now,” Pat Cummins said in a press conference. “I am hoping to play all three games. [Mitchell] Starc won’t be playing tomorrow; I hope he will be well bowled later in the series, same with [Glenn] Maxwell.

“We are trying to have a balance between getting a match time to everyone in the middle as we are going to the World Cup in a couple of weeks.”