28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Memes flow in after KL Rahul-led India beat Australia

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

From invoking Athiya Shetty to Rahul Gandhi, India’s netizens are paying homage to stand-in captain KL Rahul after the side’s emphatic ODI series win over Australia on home turf.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The wicketkeeper batter was named captain for the first and second games of the three-match series as regular captain Rohit Sharma got rested for the matches.

Under his leadership, the hosts won the opening game by five wickets in Mohali. The hosts grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a resounding 99-run win in Indore.

In the series, the wicketkeeper batter scored half-centuries in both games. He amassed 110 runs at an impressive average of 110.00 and a strike rate of 108.91. His highest score in the tournament was 58 not out. 

Netizens went over the moon following the series win. His leadership skills are being praised by fans and former cricketers. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

They lauded him for allowing the out-of-form players to shine against Australia, while several believe his wedding with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya Shetty proved to be lucky for him. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siraj Popa (@siraj_popa)

KL Rahul is part of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. The tournament kicks off on October 4th, with the defending champions England playing 2019 finalists New Zealand in the opening fixture in Ahmedabad.

India and Australia will open their campaign when they clash against each other on October 8th at Chennai.

Related – KL Rahul gives message to close ones asking for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.