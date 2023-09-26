Memes flow in after KL Rahul-led India beat Australia

From invoking Athiya Shetty to Rahul Gandhi, India’s netizens are paying homage to stand-in captain KL Rahul after the side’s emphatic ODI series win over Australia on home turf.

The wicketkeeper batter was named captain for the first and second games of the three-match series as regular captain Rohit Sharma got rested for the matches.

Under his leadership, the hosts won the opening game by five wickets in Mohali. The hosts grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a resounding 99-run win in Indore.

In the series, the wicketkeeper batter scored half-centuries in both games. He amassed 110 runs at an impressive average of 110.00 and a strike rate of 108.91. His highest score in the tournament was 58 not out.

Netizens went over the moon following the series win. His leadership skills are being praised by fans and former cricketers.

They lauded him for allowing the out-of-form players to shine against Australia, while several believe his wedding with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya Shetty proved to be lucky for him.

KL Rahul is part of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. The tournament kicks off on October 4th, with the defending champions England playing 2019 finalists New Zealand in the opening fixture in Ahmedabad.

India and Australia will open their campaign when they clash against each other on October 8th at Chennai.

