Shaheen Afridi makes strong claim ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup 2023 clash

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who makes up one of the most potent pace attacks with Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, had strong words to say to Indian fans ahead of his side’s highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Indian fans reportedly blocked the left-arm pacer and vied him for selfies when he made his way out of the stadium after getting done with bowling and fielding practice drills.

The pacer reportedly told them, “Zaroor selfie loonga, but five wicket lene ke baad (I will definitely take one, but only after I’ve claimed five wickets).”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team and fans would back Shaheen Afridi to send India on the ropes when the sides renew their cricketing rivalry in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture on Saturday.

The fast bowler has come under criticism for his performances in the ongoing tournament. In two matches, the pacer has bagged just two wickets and conceded 103 runs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, in the press conference ahead of the fixture, admitted that his side will look for wickets from the pace spearhead who has yet to fully fire at the tournament.

“He is our main bowler. Shaheen [Afridi] himself has a belief that he is a big match bowler,” said the captain.