Australia win Women’s ODI series against India

Australia on Saturday won the three-match Women’s One Day International (WODI) series against host India after beating them in the second fixture.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Australia clinched a narrow three-run win in the second fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Australia scored 258-8 in their 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry scored half-centuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo had scored fifties in the opening game on Thursday.

Related – Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry shine as Australia thrash India in first WODI

Phoebe Litchfield was the standout batter with her 98-ball 63. Her knock included six fours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Ellyse Perry struck 50 from 47 balls with five boundaries and a six to her name. They put on a 77-run partnership on the second wicket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Alana King and Tahlia McGrath chipped in with their respective knocks of 28 and 24.

Spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of India bowlers as she took a five-wicket haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

In reply, Australia put on a spirited bowling effort to restrict India to 255-8 in chase of 258. Annabel Sutherland returned with match-winning figures of 3-47 in nine overs.

Richa Ghosh played a valiant knock. She missed out on her century as she scored 96 from 117 balls with the help of 13 fours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 44 off 55 deliveries with three boundaries to her name.

Australia will be looking to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when they take on India in the dead rubber third WODI at the same venue on January 2, 2024.