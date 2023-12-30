20.9 C
Australia win Women’s ODI series against India

Australia on Saturday won the three-match Women’s One Day International (WODI) series against host India after beating them in the second fixture.

Australia clinched a narrow three-run win in the second fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series.

 

Australia scored 258-8 in their 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry scored half-centuries. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo had scored fifties in the opening game on Thursday. 

Phoebe Litchfield was the standout batter with her 98-ball 63. Her knock included six fours. 

 

Ellyse Perry struck 50 from 47 balls with five boundaries and a six to her name. They put on a 77-run partnership on the second wicket. 

 

Alana King and Tahlia McGrath chipped in with their respective knocks of 28 and 24. 

Spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of India bowlers as she took a five-wicket haul. 

 

In reply, Australia put on a spirited bowling effort to restrict India to 255-8 in chase of 258. Annabel Sutherland returned with match-winning figures of 3-47 in nine overs.  

Richa Ghosh played a valiant knock. She missed out on her century as she scored 96 from 117 balls with the help of 13 fours. 

 

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 44 off 55 deliveries with three boundaries to her name. 

Australia will be looking to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when they take on India in the dead rubber third WODI at the same venue on January 2, 2024.

