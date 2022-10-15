Infant dies due to negligence of Darul Aman

SUKKUR: An eight-month-old baby died due to the alleged negligence of an official at Sukkur Darul Aman, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the infant, who was ill for the past few days, died due to a lack of timely medical assistance by the Darul Aman administration in Sukkur.

Sources said that the child died while waiting for treatment at Darul Aman and was shifted to Civil Hospital today.

Doctors at Civil Hospital told ARY News that the infant was brought dead to hospital while Darul Aman’s manager was unaware of the incident.

