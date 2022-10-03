Infectious diseases continue to rise in flood-hit areas of Sindh

KARACHI: Infectious diseases continued to rise in the flood-stricken areas of Sindh as the health department was struggling to prevent epidemics like malaria, diarrhoea, acute respiratory infections and dengue virus, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh, where floodwaters gave rise to a health crisis, has seen thousands displaced by deluges and now being inflicted by various diseases, mainly water-borne.

According to provincial health department, as many as 6,206 new cases of diarrhoea were registered in the flood-hit districts. Almost 6,762 patients complained of skin diseases in the past 24 hours.

Some 5,212 people complained of suspected malaria, one of dengue in the past 24 hours. Another 11,252 were ill with other ailments. Since July 1, 134 and 703 cases of snake bites and dog bites were reported, respectively.

During the past 24 hours, 8206 patients of respiratory diseases were given medical assistance. Since July 1st, medical aid has been provided to over 3.5 million people in flood-hit areas of Sindh.

On September 30, Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department reported the deaths of 431,129 cattle including, cows, buffaloes and goats during heavy rainfall and floods in the province.

The death of cattle has caused damage of over Rs27.55 billion to the owners, the livestock department said. At least 7,715 animal sheds have been demolished completely due to rain and floods, while 20,000 were partially damaged, it added.

The demolition of sheds has caused damage of Rs8.99 billion. The death toll is expected to rise due to diseases and the unavailability of animal fodder.

