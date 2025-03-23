Infidelity, domestic violence reason behind Dhanashree-Chahal divorce?

Netizens are convinced that infidelity, physical abuse and toxic relationship are the reasons behind Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma’s divorce, after her latest song ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma dropped her latest music video ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’, following the theme of infidelity and domestic violence, on Thursday, the same day her divorce from the Indian cricketer was finalized, netizens debate if she is hinting at her real-life marital issues with the song.

The song, written and composed by Jaani and sung by Jyoti Nooran, is centred around a toxic, abusive relationship and adultery, where Verma features alongside Ishwak Singh, as her on-screen husband, and is a victim of physical abuse by her cheating husband.

Reacting to her new song, a social user commented, “You never know what’s happening with someone in their personal lives.. we can’t judge Dhanashree only here,” while another wondered, “Did she indirectly reveal infidelity, physical abuse and insecurity as main reasons of their broken marriage?”

One more wrote, “It’s crazy how everyone blames Dhanaa for their divorce….. no one knows real reason still everyone one just knows she is the only one at fault…. what if she is not, what if reality is completely different from what people assuming ….. please be kind especially when you don’t know the reality it’s ok if you don’t like her but hating on her is completely wrong.”

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post after Chahal-Mahvash viral photos

For the unversed, Indian cricket team’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, months after their engagement, filed for divorce in a Mumbai court last month.

Their divorce was finalized earlier this week and the cricketer has agreed to pay his ex-wife INR4.75 crore alimony as part of their settlement.