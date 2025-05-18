Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets new date after player complaints

The release of the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update has been delayed, as announced by the game’s developers, Infold Games.

The update, which was originally planned for 4 June 2025, will now arrive on 12 June 2025 at 8 pm (UTC-7).

This decision comes after widespread technical issues in the ongoing Infinity Nikki 1.5 patch.

The Infinity Nikki 1.6 update was expected to bring fresh content and features, but due to the high number of bugs in the current version, the developers are using the extra time to resolve all problems.

Crashes, freezes, and other glitches have frustrated many players, leading to a wave of complaints and support requests.

In response to the community’s feedback, Infold Games issued another apology and confirmed that Infinity Nikki 1.6 will now launch after an additional eight days.

Dear Stylist, This is the Infinity Nikki Dev Team. First and foremost, we sincerely thank you for your unwavering support and love for Infinity Nikki. Since the launch of Version 1.5, insufficient preparation during pre-release testing led to unexpected live issues, resulting in… pic.twitter.com/APBBqY8mZv — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) May 18, 2025

The developers stressed their commitment to improving the gaming experience before rolling out the next major update.

To support players during this delay, several events and in-game features will be extended until 12 June 2025. These include:

Bubble Season events (Chase the Bubbles, Floating Bubbles, Rainbow Album, and others)

Shake Up Bubble Jar! top-up event

Pear Pal Clothing Store

Heartfelt Gifts and Bubble Market items

Limited-time items in the Starlit Shop

Packs in the Featured Store (Serenity Resonance and Prismatic Plenitude)

Mira Crown Challenge, previously ending on 31 May, now extended to 12 June

As compensation for the ongoing issues and the delay of the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update, developers will offer the following rewards:

960 Diamonds

8 Energy Crystals

360 Starlit Crystals

These rewards will be sent daily to players’ mailboxes, starting from 5 June 2025, with 120 Diamonds and 1 Energy Crystal delivered each day over a week.

The Infinity Nikki 1.6 update is now expected to launch with a smoother, bug-free experience, and fans are hopeful the delay will be worth the wait.