The Alters release date, systems requirements revealed

11 Bit Studios’s action-adventure survival game, The Alters, is one of the most anticipated games of this year.

The single-player sci-fi game allows players to assume the role of Jan Dolski, a man on a mission to a planet rich in a valuable element.

Tragically, Jan’s entire team is wiped out during the approach to the planet, leaving him to complete the mission alone in this perilous environment.

The planet is plagued by radiation storms, so Jan must gather essential resources during the day and return to a wheel-shaped mobile base to upgrade his gear while hunkering down through the night.

However, one of the planet’s suns scorches everything in its path when it rises, forcing Jan to get the base up and running before the sun hits and sets both him and the base ablaze.

11 Bit Studios has set June 13 as the release date for The Alters.

According to reports, the action-adventure survival game will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on the same date.

Minimum System Requirements for The Alters:

OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600, Intel Core i7-6700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Intel Arc A570. 6+ GB video memory

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Disk

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or later, 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Intel Core i7-8700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Arc A770. 8+ GB video memory

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Disk.

For 4K Graphics, you will need: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. 10+ GB video memory.