Inflated electricity bills: PPP announces to hold rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a rally in Lahore against the inflated electricity bills on August 30, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the PPP Lahore meeting was headed by Chaudhary Aslam Gul and announced to hold a rally from Press Club to Mall Road on Wednesday.

He said that PPP has decided to protest against the inflation and soaring electricity prices across the country as the PPP stands with the people.

The movement against inflated electricity bills nationwide is gaining momentum every day. People are hitting the streets and burning the bills in protest.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also announced to observe a countrywide strike on September 2 against the increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

Countrywide protests

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity.

In Gujranwala, protesters surrounded the Gujranwala Electric Power Company office in protest against expensive electricity.

Protests were also held in other cities, including Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Haripur, against high power bills.