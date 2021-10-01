Inflation goes up by 2.12 percent in September, shows PBS data

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released Friday showed a 2.12 percent hike in inflation during the month of September 2021 as compared to the prices of the commodities in the last month of August, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PBS report, the CPI inflation increased by nine percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and nine percent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.1 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in September 2020.

According to the report, the food commodities that saw a hike in prices in September included chicken 42.04 percent, onions 32.49 percent, pulse masoor 15.70 percent, eggs 14.43 percent, wheat flour 9.69 percent, wheat 7.31 percent, gram whole 5.98 percent, mustard oil 4.56 percent, pulse gram 4.33 percent, vegetables 3.95 percent, pulse mash 3.81 percent, cooking oil 3.64 percent, beans 3.35 percent, vegetable ghee 3.20 percent, sugar 3.04 percent, tea 2.78 percent, gram flour 2.37 percent and meat 2.20 percent.

The food items that saw a decline in prices included tomatoes 18.90 percent, pulse moong 4.02 percent, and potatoes 2.62 percent.

The non-food items that saw a price hike included electricity charges 11.40 percent, plastic products 3.65 percent, motor fuel 1.67 percent, washing soap and detergents 1.38 percent, motor vehicle accessories 0.94 percent, and woolen cloth 0.47 percent.

Liquefied Hydrocarbons, however, saw a decline in prices by 7.22 percent.

