Influential man rapes minor girl; police refuse to register FIR

ROJHAN: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and left in the bushes by an influential man in Rojhan tehsil of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the family, the minor girl was left in the bushes. “Her hands and legs were tied when police found her,” they said.

The victim claimed that the police has become an accomplice with the influential man and is not allowing a medical examination to ascertain the facts. “No case has been registered yet against the suspect,” she said.

The family has demanded of the top police officials in the district to take action. Meanwhile, the local police when contacted said that the girl was harassed not raped.

Rape incidents have been reported frequently in the country and yesterday, Faisalabad police registered a case after a woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant after she resisted his attempt to rape her.

The case was lodged at Roshanwala police station on the complaint of the victim’s husband under five sections including attempted murder and rape.

The complainant stated in First Information Report (FIR) that he rushed to the house after hearing loud voices and witnessed the accused Atif. It stated that Atif had attacked his wife Natasha’s neck with glass and later he torched his wife after pouring petrol on her.

