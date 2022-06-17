Injured Daniyal Aziz shifted to CMH Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz has been shifted from Services Hospital to CMH Rawalpindi due to non-availability of a vascular surgeon, ARY News reported on Friday.

Daniyal Aziz, who got injured in a road accident, was shifted to CMH Rawalpindi due to the non-availability of a vascular surgeon at the government hospitals of Punjab. The services of a vascular surgeon will be provided to the PML-N politician at the CMH Rawalpindi.

On June 16, Daniyal Aziz sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, a city in Punjab’s Narowal district.

As per details, the vehicle of Daniyal Aziz was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Bhanja Stop after its tyre burst. In the crash, a man travelling in the truck died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

PML-N leader Aziz had fractured one of his arms in the horrific crash, sources said. The injured had been moved to the hospital.

Daniyal Aziz was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan by Constituency NA-91 (Narowal-II) as an independent candidate in the 1997 general election.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly from the Constituency NA-116 (Narowal-II) as an independent candidate in the 2002 general election and later joined Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q). He previously served as the chairman of the National Reconstruction Bureau.

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly from Constituency NA-116 (Narowal-II) as a candidate of PML-Q in the 2008 general election but was unsuccessful.

In March 2013, he joined PML-N and was re-elected to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-116 Narowal-II in the 2013 Pakistani general election.

In June 2018, he was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt of court case and was barred from contesting in the 2018 general election.

