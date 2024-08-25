Injured police officer transferred to Lahore for special treatment

KARACHI: A Punjab police officer, who got injured during the attack of Katcha area dacoits, has been transferred by air ambulance from Rahim Yar Khan Airport to Lahore to receive specialized medical treatment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A critical operation was carried out by the private aviation company Sky Wings in collaboration with Rescue 1122 and Punjab authorities.

The air ambulance successfully landed at Lahore Airport, ensuring the officer could receive immediate and specialized medical treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the attackers, described as non-locals by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran, fired rockets at the police vehicles, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 police officers.

Survivors of the attack recounted the attack, detailing how they managed to save their lives.

One injured officer shared that they were ambushed and had to crawl into nearby sugarcane fields to avoid the gunfire.

In response to the attack, a grand joint operation was launched in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh.

This operation led to the killing of the main suspect, Bashir Sher, and the injuring of two of his accomplices.