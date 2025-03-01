Channing Tatum’s new romance steals the spotlight at CCA party

Channing Tatum is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for a blockbuster movie or a dance move—it’s for his love life, Inka Williams.

The Hollywood heartthrob arrived at the recent CCA party hand in hand with Australian model Inka Williams, just four months after ending his engagement with Zoë Kravitz.

Channing Tatum’s appearance with Inka Williams at the exclusive event instantly caught the media’s attention, sparking curiosity about his new romance.

Channing Tatum, who was previously in a three-year relationship with Zoë Kravitz, nearly made it down the aisle last October.

Despite their split, the actor still has her name inked on his skin. Now, it seems Channing Tatum is ready to move forward, as he was seen embracing his new chapter with Inka Williams at The Living Room, where they arrived together in coordinated black outfits.

Though their CCA party debut turned heads, this isn’t the first time Channing Tatum and Inka Williams have been spotted together.

The pair were first photographed in January at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel and later attended Mustafa the Poet’s concert at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles.

Their latest public appearance, however, left no room for doubt about their budding romance.

Inka Williams, a 25-year-old model from Melbourne, has built an impressive career in the fashion industry.

Raised in Bali, she boasts a French-Australian heritage and has captivated brands with her striking tan complexion. Aside from modeling, she runs her own fashion brand, ‘She Is I,’ showcasing her passion for style and design.

As Channing Tatum and Inka Williams continue to make appearances together, fans are eager to see where their relationship heads next.

Earlier, Hollywood A-listers Channing Tatum, 44, and Zoe Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement, after being together for three years, reported foreign media citing multiple sources.

According to the details, Tatum and Kravitz, who first sparked dating rumours while working together on the latter’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ were reported to have gotten engaged in October last year.

“Art is our love language. I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” the ‘Batman’ actor had said about Tatum at the premiere of ‘Blink Twice’ in August.

Neither of the two celebrities or their reps have yet commented on the split.