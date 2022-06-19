Inquiry committee formed to investigate NA-240 by-poll violence

KARACHI: A special investigation team has been formed to look into the violence that took place during the NA-240 by-election in Karachi, reported ARY News.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has formed a team headed by the DIG East which includes SSP Tariq Nawaz, SSP Arab Mehr, SSP Abrez Abbasi and SSP Korangi.

A five-member special investigation team will investigate all the registered cases. Police had registered four cases in connection with the NA-240 by-election riots. The cases were registered under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and rioting.

The special team will identify the culprits involved in all the incidents. Concrete efforts will be made to arrest all the accused.

The special team has been directed to complete the investigation and submit it within the stipulated time. The team can enlist the help of any officer from Karachi Range.

It may be noted that one person was dead and several sustained injuries during NA-240 by-poll violence in Landhi. The police have so far arrested 60 people and registered four cases of the violence.

